SRH vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their first match of IPL 2022 to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night in Pune.

SRH won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision worked against them as RR scored 210/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, SRH managed only 149/7 to lose the game by 61 runs.

Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler scored 58 runs in the first six overs. Jaiswal departed to the pavilion soon after the powerplay ended. Sanju Samson joined Buttler in the middle and destroyed the SRH bowling attack with a 27-ball 55.

Devdutt Padikkal impressed in the No. 4 position, scoring 41 runs off 29 deliveries, while Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a vital cameo of 32 runs. Riyan Parag's nine-ball 12 helped RR finish with 210 runs on the board. Umran Malik and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing 211 to win their first match of IPL 2022, SRH got off to a terrible start. They scored only 14 runs in the powerplay overs and lost the wickets of captain Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran. SRH set a new record for the lowest powerplay score in an IPL match played in India.

Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad soon joined others in the dressing room as SRH slumped to 37/5. A half-century from Aiden Markram and a quickfire 40-run knock from Washington Sundar ensured that Sunrisers finished with a decent total of 149 runs in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowled exceptionally well for the Rajasthan Royals. They bagged four wickets in their eight overs, including two maiden overs. Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show with a three-wicket haul.

SRH vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Here are the top 10 best memes from the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

