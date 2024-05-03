SRH vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In a thrilling contest, RR seemed in command at 135-2 in a chase of 202. However, the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 40) and Riyan Parag (77 off 49) turned the game on its head.

The equation came down to 13 runs off the last over. Rovman Powell ran hard between the wickets and also hit a boundary off the third ball bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, with two needed off one, Powell (27 off 15) was trapped lbw by a full toss on middle and leg as the RR batter missed his swipe across the line.

Rajasthan Royals' start in the chase was far from promising. Jos Buttler (0) yet again fell to his nemesis Bhuvneshwar, nicking one outside off stump. In the same over, the first of the innings, the SRH pacer sent Sanju Samson (0) packing, knocking him over with a brute.

Jaiswal and Parag, though, featured in a superb third-wicket stand of 134 to put Rajasthan on top. The duo broke loose in the powerplay as Rajasthan reached 60-2 after six overs. Both batters reached their half-centuries with fours off Shahbaz Ahmed in the 11th over - Jaiswal off 30 balls and Parag off 31.

Expand Tweet

Jaiswal was cleaned up by T Natarajan when he attempted to lap a yorker outside off. Parag then dragged a full delivery from Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins to long on. Shimron Hetmyer (13) and Dhruv Jurel (1) perished cheaply, and Powell fell just short of taking RR over the line.

Nitish Reddy stars with 76 as SRH post 200-plus score

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, SRH posted 201-3. After opener Travis Head contributed 58 off 44, Nitish Reddy (76* off 42) and Heinrich Klaasen (42* off 19) featured in an unbroken 70-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Head got a reprieve first ball as Parag dropped a catch at backward point off Trent Boult. Abhishek Sharma perished for 12, attempting a half-hearted pull off Avesh Khan, which landed in the hands of the deep square leg fielder. Anmolpreet Singh (5) was the next to go as he chipped a length ball from Sandeep Sharma to midwicket.

Head and Reddy laid the foundation for SRH's 200-plus total, adding 96 for the third wicket. Head took on Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over and clubbed him for two sixes and a four off consecutive deliveries. The Hyderabad opener, though, lost momentum and was bowled while attempting to scoop a full ball from Avesh outside off stump.

At the other end, Reddy was striking the ball in terrific fashion. He clobbered Chahal for two sixes and two fours in the 13th over. He brought up a 30-ball fifty with a single off Ravichandran Ashwin and celebrated it with two sixes off the veteran Rajasthan Royals spinner.

Expand Tweet

Klaasen combined with Reddy to put the finishing touches to the Hyderabad innings. He slammed three fours and as many sixes in a whirlwind knock as SRH crossed the 200-run mark yet again.

SRH vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Reddy played a brilliant knock for Hyderabad, hammering three fours and eight sixes. Head and Klaasen made good contributions. Bhuvneshwar claimed three big wickets, while Cummins and Natarajan chipped in with two each.

For RR, Avesh claimed a couple of wickets, while Parag and Jaiswal scored valiant half-centuries. Bhuvneshwar, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant three-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback