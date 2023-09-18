"SRK sir asked me how I like the movie" - Rinku Singh on his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Jawan 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh recently shared details of his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan after he watched the celebrated actor's new film, 'Jawan'.

Rinku revealed that he was very excited to watch the film. He also mentioned that Shah Rukh asked him if he enjoyed the movie, to which he replied by saying that he thoroughly enjoyed it.

Speaking to TOI, Rinku Singh said:

"Jawan was amazing. I was excited to watch the movie and, in fact, posted a couple of pictures on my social media handles as well. SRK sir asked me how I liked the movie. I replied to him saying - 'Sir, it was an amazing movie. I loved it. He is just a wonderful person. He motivates people and gives everyone a lot of confidence."

Rinku Singh was the highest run-getter for KKR in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2032). The southpaw chalked up 474 runs in 14 games.

He made headlines by smashing five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling against the Gujarat Titans (GT) when KKR needed 28 runs in five deliveries.

The talented youngster made his Team India debut last month during the three-match T20I series against Ireland. He impressed many with a quickfire 38-run knock in the second game and was also named the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

"I am confident India will win a gold medal in the Asian Games" - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is part of India's squad for the upcoming Asia Games 2023. The left-handed batter stated that he is looking forward to playing under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Meerut-born cricketer seemed very confident of India winning a gold medal at the event. He also was hopeful of an India-Pakistan final. Rinku added:

"We have a talented in Ruturaj (Gaikwad) bhai. I am really excited to play under him and join the Indian team as soon as possible. I am confident India will win a gold medal in the Asian Games. I am very excited. I am confident of an India vs Pakistan final in the Asian Games. I am also hoping for the same. We have got a strong and solid side. We have stars and talented players."

The men's cricket event at the Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 in China.