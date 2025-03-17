Star Indian all-rounder joins SRH camp for IPL 2025 after recovering from injury [In Pictures]

Star SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has joined the camp ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was among the five players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Nitish was one of the standout players for the Hyderabad franchise last year, scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 and also picked up three wickets. It paved his way to the Indian team, and he has already made his Test and T20I debut. The right-hander scored his maiden Test hundred in Melbourne during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, the 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the T20I series against England and was out of action for almost two months. However, he has now recovered fully and has joined the SunRisers camp to kickstart preparations for IPL 2025, starting March 22.

The franchise shared a few photos on social media to welcome Nitish Kumar Reddy. He looked dapper in a black shirt, coupled with black shades and a cap. '

"Mana NKR, 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙮 to #PlayWithFire yet again ⏫🔥," SRH captioned the post.

Aakash Chopra picks SRH's probable playing XI for IPL 2025

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra recently reviewed SRH's squad and picked their probable playing XI ahead of IPL 2025.

While naming the squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra also backed them to go all the way and lift the title this year. Notably, the SunRisers finished runner-up last year after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

"The playing XI could be Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan at No. 3, and then Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. I am forced to keep Abhinav Manohar at No. 6. He should be kept as well. He has come after batting very well," Chopra said.

"If you are picking just the XI and not the 12th player, I have kept Pat Cummins at No. 7. Then Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar. They have decided they need two leg spinners. The team is looking outstanding. They should qualify for the playoffs, and this team has the might that if they are in form, they could reach the final and even lift the trophy," he added.

Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

