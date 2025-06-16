Star KKR all-rounder casually asks SRH batter Aniket Verma for a bat in Madhya Pradesh Premier League [Watch]

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was seen casually asking SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Aniket Verma for a bat in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League. Venkatesh Iyer is playing for the Indore Pink Panthers in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League.

Aniket Verma is playing for the Bhopal Leopards. During a training session, Venkatesh was seen playfully pushing Aniket and then asked him for a bat as well. The KKR all-rounder can be seen in a casual shirt and shorts with a red cap and sandals while Aniket can be seen in his team's training kit.

Venkatesh Iyer was acquired for a massive sum of ₹23.75 crore by KKR during the IPL 2025 mega auctions. KKR, who had won the title in 2024, failed to defend the same as they did not even make the playoffs in the 2025 season, finishing eighth on the table.

Venkatesh Iyer's poor form continues in Madhya Pradesh Premier League

Venkatesh Iyer had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with the bat. The left-hander, failed to justify his massive price tag. He played just 11 matches and batted in just seven innings, scoring just 142 runs at an average of 20.28 and a strike-rate of 139.21 with just one half-century.

After the IPL season, Venkatesh Iyer's form with the bat has not improved in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League as well. His woes continue as he has struggled to get going. Leading the Indore Pink Panthers, who have played two matches so far, he has not made any impact yet.

In their first game against Jabalpur Royal Lions, Venkatesh managed to score just 16 runs off 15 balls with one six at a strike-rate of 106.67. In their second game against Chambal Ghariyals, they were chasing a big total of 208. Batting at four, Venkatesh made just ten runs off as many balls with one boundary as his team ended up losing the game by 43 runs.

The star KKR all-rounder will be itching to put his poor run behind and get back among the runs with the bat.

