Star Mumbai Indians pacer makes stylish appearance with wife at Wimbledon 2025 [In Pictures]

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar was spotted attending Wimbledon 2025 with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj on Tuesday, July 8. The seamer wore a black suit paired with a white shirt, black tie, and dark sunglasses, giving him a classic look. Jaya opted for a white short-sleeved mini dress adorned with colorful floral embroidery, accessorized with sunglasses.

The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon shared a photo of the couple, followed by a few solo shots of Deepak Chahar, with the caption:

“Indian bowler Deepak Chahar in attendance at #Wimbledon today.”

On the cricketing front, the 32-year-old last featured in IPL 2025, turning out for the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI). He appeared in 14 matches, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17, before an injury ruled him out of the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians’ campaign ended in Qualifier 2, where they suffered a defeat to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab, however, fell short in the final, losing to Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who won their maiden IPL title.

Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar’s last international appearance came in December 2023

Deepak Chahar made his India debut in a T20I against England in July 2018. Since then, the right-arm seamer has played 25 T20Is, taking 31 wickets at an average of 24.09 and an economy rate of 8.30.

His standout performance came in 2019 against Bangladesh, when he registered figures of 6/7 — the best bowling figures by an Indian in T20Is. His most recent appearance in the format was against Australia in December 2023.

In ODIs, Chahar has featured in 13 matches, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 30.56 and a strike rate of 31.8. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring 203 runs in nine innings at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 98.06, including two half-centuries. His highest ODI score is an unbeaten 69.

