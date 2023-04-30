"Steal of the decade" - Fans react as CSK opener Devon Conway hammers sensational 92* vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway was the star performer for his team against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.
Conway remained unbeaten until the end, helping his team register an impressive total of 200/4 in the encounter. The left-handed batter played a sensational knock of 92*, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century. The southpaw hit 16 fours and six during his time at the crease.
Many fans took to social media after the innings, lauding Devon Conway for his exceptional batting performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Conway has emerged as the standout performer with the bat for CSK this year. During his knock against PBKS, he became only the second batter to cross the 400-run mark in IPL 2023.
He has aggregated 414 runs from nine innings, including five half-centuries. It is worth mentioning that earlier this season, Conway became the ninth batter to smash four consecutive fifties in IPL's history.
CSK registered an impressive 200-run total vs PBKS
MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Chennai were off to a wonderful start, with openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitching together a wonderful 86-run partnership at the top.
While Gaikwad departed after scoring 37 runs, Conway went on to play a big knock. Shivam Dube also chipped in with a valuable cameo in the middle, smashing 27 runs in 17 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali failed to make an impact with the bat. However, Dhoni dazzled viewers with two sixes off the final two balls as CSK finished 200/4 in 20 overs.
For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, and Sikandar Raza picked up a one wicket each.
MS Dhoni and Co. have won five of their eight matches so far and are placed fourth in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, have four wins and as many losses to their name and occupy the sixth spot in the standings.
