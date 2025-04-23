"Still playing for Mumbai Indians" - Fans brutally troll Ishan Kishan for his brain fade moment in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

Fans criticized Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ishan Kishan for his major slip-up in Match 41 of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Notably, Kishan walked off despite not edging the ball, which resulted in the umpire raising his finger.

MI won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The home side were off to a bad start, as their star batter Travis Head was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Trent Boult in the second over.

In the subsequent over, Deepak Chahar bowled a delivery down the leg side, which Kishan appeared to have edged. The southpaw immediately walked off without waiting for the umpire's decision.

Interestingly, MI players weren't confident enough with their appeal, but after the umpire saw Kishan walking off the pitch, he deemed him out. However, the replays confirmed that the ball did not make any contact with Kishan's bat or gloves before going into the keeper's hands. He could only score 1 off 4, and continued his disappointing form in the season.

Check out the moment below:

Fans heavily trolled Ishan Kishan for his brain fade moment, with one of them recalling his seven-year stint with MI:

"Ishan Kishan still playing for Mumbai Indians."

Here are the other reactions:

"What’s happening? SRH is imploding, and it’s totally inexplicable. Can anyone explain why Ishan Kishan walked? There was hardly any appeal from the fielding side, and the replay shows no sign of an edge. We appreciate a batsman “walking,” but only when they’re 100% sure," one user posted.

"What exactly went down with Ishan Kishan’s dismissal? He looked almost too eager to walk off, didn’t even consider a review. Meanwhile, the umpire looked just as eager to raise the finger, even though neither the bowler nor the keeper actually appealed," another tweeted.

"How dumb is Ishan Kishan seriously.... Spirit of cricket for being stupid," a user wrote.

How did Ishan Kishan perform for Mumbai Indians in IPL?

Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions in 2016. After a two-year stint, the Mumbai Indians bought him in the IPL 2018 auction.

Kishan proved his talent by smashing 516 runs at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76 in the 2020 season, with four fifties. His contributions helped MI to win their fourth title.

Kishan had impressive seasons in 2022 (418 runs) and 2023 (454 runs) as well. In IPL 2024, he scored only 320 runs at an average of 22.85 and was then released from the squad. Overall, he garnered 2,325 runs in 89 innings, with 15 fifties for the franchise.

Thereafter, SRH secured Ishan Kishan's services for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. After hitting a century in the first game, Kishan has struggled to contribute to the franchise, scoring 139 runs in eight innings.

