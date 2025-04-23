"Ishan Kishan walks off for 1 after caught behind appeal in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match, but snicko shows no spike [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan upheld the Spirit of Cricket against the Mumbai Indians (MI) after choosing to walk off even though the on-field umpire did not raise his finger. The opposition players appreciated the gesture, but it turned out to be a futile act by the left-handed batter as ultra-edge revealed no spike.

Ishan Kishan walked out to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium following Travis Head's dismissal for a duck in the second over. The No.3 batter began his innings against his former franchise on a fidgety note, surviving the rest of the Trent Boult over.

He was up against Deepak Chahar next, and got a delivery that strayed down the leg side straight up. In a bid to nudge the ball, Kishan did not get a connection. What followed was confusion at its best. Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected the ball behind the wickets, while MI launched a soft appeal with Deepak Chahar leading the charge.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was unsure, and so was Ishan Kishan over the fact whether he edged it or not. The batter eventually decided to walk off, while the umpire, who had his finger half-raised, confirmed the decision.

Kishan's former teammates patted him on the helmet as he made his way back to the pavilion. However, the batter cut a frustrated figure in the dressing room after learning that he had not edged the ball. Have a look at the bizarre set of events right here:

Ishan Kishan's dismissal, which already worsened SRH's case, has led to the batting unit completely losing the plot. Shortly after his dismissal, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy also perished, leaving the score at 13-4 in the fifth over.

Ishan Kishan has recorded single-digit scores in six of his last seven IPL 2025 outings

SRH's big money acquisition at the mega auction was deemed the perfect fit at No.3 in the explosive batting unit after a century on franchise debut. However, what has followed is a run straight out of a nightmare. In his last seven innings, including his recent outing against MI, Kishan has scored only 33 runs.

At the time of writing, SRH are tottering at 35-4 after eight overs, with Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen sharing the crease.

