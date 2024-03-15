“Stop dreaming” – Harbhajan Singh roasts Pakistan's X user for viral IPL post

Harbhajan Singh on Friday (March 15) roasted a Pakistani user on X (formerly Twitter) for an Indian Premier League (IPL) post on the micro-blogging platform.

That reaction came as the social media user shared pictures of Pakistan's modern-day greats - Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.

The post also featured Indian stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and MS Dhoni with their franchise jerseys.

Sharing the post on X, user wrote:

“Dream for many Indian and Pakistani cricket fans.”

Reacting to the post, Harbhajan replied:

“No indian hv such dreams .. you guys plz stop dreaming wake up now.”

Pakistan players have been banned from IPL after the inaugural season in 2008 amid the geopolitical tension between the two neighboring countries.

In 2016, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started its own T20 league known as the Pakistan Super League. The knockout matches of the ongoing T20 tournament are currently underway.

It’s worth mentioning that Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi recently lost to Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 in Karachi on Friday, March 15. With the win, Multan have booked their place in the final, while Zalmi will play the second eliminator as they finished in the top two in the points table.

As far as the IPL is concerned, MS Dhoni’s CSK will play Virat Kohli’s RCB in the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. Jasprit Bumrah will be in action during MI’s opening clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

“Everyone can’t be MS Dhoni” – Harbhajan Singh blasts BCCI as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer miss out on central contracts

Harbhajan Singh recently blasted the BCCI as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer and missed out on central contracts. Taking the example of MS Dhoni, he told News24 Sports:

“Everyone can’t be MS Dhoni. He had a different mindset and could handle anything, but someone like S Sreesanth couldn’t do it. For such players, you need guidance and support. There should have been someone to speak to Ishan and Shreyas Iyer.”

He added:

“Ishan, Iyer, and the BCCI were not wrong in the entire case. I believe the players were at the wrong end at the wrong time. They would come back stronger.”

Harbhajan Singh will next be seen as a commentator at the IPL 2024.