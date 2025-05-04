Struggling Rishabh Pant loses his bat while attempting a heave, perishes for another low score in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has failed yet again in his quest to find form. His struggles continued in the IPL 2025 fixture against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. The left-handed batter went for a massive heave, thereby losing his bat and wicket in the process as the Super Giants lost their fourth wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over as Shreyas Iyer brought on Azamtullah Omarzai for his second. With the seam-bowling all-rounder sending down a back-of-a-length delivery outside off-stump, the keeper-batter danced down the track to attempt to get a boundary. However, the ball went in the opposite direction, and Shashank Singh ran in from deep point to take the catch fairly comfortably.

Watch the video here as Pant gets dismissed for 18 off 17 balls.

The 27-year-old has managed only one half-century in IPL 2025. He has struggled to justify the price tag of ₹27 crore in the auction, having also managed two ducks. Omarzai also followed it up with the wicket of David Miller, who also sliced it to the deep backward point. The same fielder took the catch to see the back of the South African batter for 11.

Lucknow Super Giants had lost their top-order cheaply before Rishabh Pant in steep chase

Arshdeep Singh wrecked LSG's top-order. (Credits: Getty)

With the Punjab Kings leaving the Super Giants to chase down 237 after amassing 236/5 in their stipulated 20 overs, Arshdeep Singh wrecked their top order. The left-arm seamer dismissed the destructive Mitchell Marsh (0) and Aiden Markram (13) in the same over. Arshdeep returned to get the better of Nicholas Pooran (6) to dent the Super Giants' run-chase massively.

Earlier at night, the toss went in favour of the Super Giants, and Rishabh Pant opted to field first. Priyansh Arya made only a single. However, the likes of Prabhsimran Singh (91), Josh Inglis (30), Shreyas Iyer (45), Shashank Singh (33*) made crucial contributions to the cause to propel Punjab to a massive total.

A win in Dharamsala could carry Punjab to second in the points table.

