"Such a cheat code for MI" - Fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular 4-wicket haul against LSG in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled a stunning spell in the team's IPL 2025 clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27. The ace pacer bagged a splendid four-wicket haul, registering excellent figures of 4-0-22-4.

LSG were required to chase a 216-run target in the afternoon fixture. Bumrah's terrific bowling performance helped MI bundle out the opposition for 161. The Mumbai-based side secured a dominant 54-run victory, claiming their fifth win on the trot.

Bumrah picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan. He put his team in a commanding position with his triple strike in the 16th over.

The MI bowler bagged massive praise on social media for his wonderful bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Half fit Bumrah can eat Hazelwood+ Cummins+Starc at breakfast in all three formats (Anyday, anywhere)," wrote a fan.

"Bumrah is the greatest bowler of this generation and should be respected more rather than getting compared with likes of Starc, Archer," posted a fan.

"Bumrah is such a cheat code for MI," remarked a fan.

"There is Jasprit Bumrah and then, rest of the bowlers in this Generation," chimed in another.

Jasprit Bumrah missed MI's initial matches of the season as he continued to recover from a back injury. It didn't take long for the star bowler to be at his best as he decimated LSG's batting lineup with a match-winning spell.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes MI's leading wicket-taker in IPL during his spell

During his four-wicket haul against LSG, Jasprit Bumrah became MI's leading wicket-taker in the league. The fast bowler has now picked up 174 wickets across 139 matches for the franchise.

He surpassed Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who previously held the number-one spot with 170 wickets for MI in 122 IPL outings.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led side climbed to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They have six wins to their name after 10 games and a net run rate of 0.889.

