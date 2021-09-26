×
"Pain will never end for RCB fans" - Twitterati slams RCB for their team selection for MI match

Twitter reactions as MI and RCB clash in Dubai today.
Modified Sep 26, 2021 08:10 PM IST
News

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the 39th game of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first. After missing the last two games, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the playing XI for the five-time IPL champions.

Meanwhile, RCB team management dropped Navdeep Saini, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tim David from their playing XI and replaced them with Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson.

Here are the playing XIs for the 39th IPL 2021 match.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fans were excited to witness the clash between the teams led by two heavyweights of the Indian cricket team in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They took to Twitter to show their anticipation through interesting tweets.

Here are some of the best ones:

Pain will never end for RCB fans
Such a shit team and shit selection

#RCBvMI #RCB
RCB Se Nahi Haarna Bass
Playoff me mat jao chalega
#MIvsRCB #MI
Finally the old RCB is back. Dropping players after one or two games. Phew. I really missed it in the first half. #MIvsRCB
Virat Kohli against MI

#MIvsRCB #RCBvMI https://t.co/JSVBxXY8IX
Easy one for tonight. #RCBvMI #IPL2021 https://t.co/wxXPzISscs
IPL Journey of RCB every season: 😹

#MIvsRCB #RCBvsMI https://t.co/DWWGzKCxnf
This is the best IPL troll ever! #MIvsRCB https://t.co/wjYOSDiYaj
Scenes tonight! 😹

#MIvsRCB #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI https://t.co/XKjA1FaNwk
Scenario of RCB vs MI matches!😹😹

#RCBvMI #MIvsRCB https://t.co/IaofsDhBaD
Need this Ishan Kishan back ASAP.

#MIvsRCB https://t.co/4FIlCu9018

RCB is still about individual brilliance: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra has opined that RCB is still heavily reliant on individual performances and is failing to pull off collective performances.

Ahead of RCB's clash against Mumbai Indians, Aakash Chopra previewed the Bangalore side on his YouTube channel and said:

"RCB should bring in Jamieson back for Wanindu Hasaranga. All said and done, this team is still about individual brilliance. Dushmanta Chameera can also be considered instead of Tim David and Navdeep Saini can make way for Shahbaz Ahmed.

"There is so much to think about because right from the first match they have been making too many changes, change has become their second name."

So far, both teams have suffered two losses in the second half. They will be desperate to win this contest.

