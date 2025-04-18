Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on 33rd birthday with endearing message and classy image [In Picture]

Veteran Bollywood actor and KL Rahul’s father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt post on Friday, April 18, wishing the India and Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer on his 33rd birthday. The Karnataka batter tied the knot with Suniel’s daughter, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, on January 23, 2023. The duo recently welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025.
Meanwhile, on April 18, as Rahul celebrated his 33rd birthday, Suniel Shetty shared a heartwarming post on Instagram for the stylish batter. He captioned it:
“Brother for Ahan, Life partner for Tia and a Son for Mana and Me. Wishing our most cherished gift a very very happy birthday @klrahul.”
On his special day, the Indian batter also shared a post on Instagram, unveiling the name of his newborn daughter. Rahul posted a picture with Athiya and their daughter, captioning it:
“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah - Gift of God.”
On the cricketing front, the 33-year-old will be back in action when Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Capitals have made a stellar start to their campaign, sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games.
Meanwhile, Rahul has been in excellent form, amassing 248 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 59.50, including two half-centuries.
A look at KL Rahul’s record in international cricket
KL Rahul made his Test debut for India against Australia in 2014. Since then, he has played in 58 Test matches, amassing 3,257 runs at an average of 33.57, including 17 half-centuries and eight centuries.
In ODIs, he has featured in 85 matches, scoring 3,043 runs at an impressive average of 49.08, with 18 fifties and seven centuries. Additionally, the right-handed batter has represented India in 72 T20Is, accumulating 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75, including 22 fifties and two centuries.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS