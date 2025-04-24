  • home icon
  Sunil Gavaskar has a fun moment with IPL Pet Champak ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Sunil Gavaskar has a fun moment with IPL Pet Champak ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 24, 2025 19:22 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Sunil Gavaskar is often known for such playful off-field moments (Image Credit: Getty)

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spent some fun time interacting with the IPL Pet 'Champak' at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24. The robotic dog has been a constant presence on the sidelines during matches, slowly turning into a crowd favorite.

Gavaskar, who was present on the ground premises as part of his broadcasting duties, tried to interact and mimic the movements of the IPL Pet. The legendary player moved forward and backward just like the robot, and even mimicked and timed the jump to perfection.

He was seen laughing while emulating the IPL Pet's patented wave. The operator also got it to follow Gavaskar as he was making his way off the ground. Have a look at the interaction right here:

MI skipper Hardik Pandya was seen operating Champak after the win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The all-rounder gave franchise owner Akash Ambani, a slight scare, after he almost got hit by the robot on the ground.

RCB lose the toss yet again at the Chinnaswamy; put into bat first by RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag

RCB captain Rajat Patidar's horrid run with the coin in home matches continued as the opposition counterpart made the right call yet again. Leading the side yet again in Sanju Samson's absence, Riyan Parag had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

"We would have bowled first too. We have to select good shots. This year the wicket has not been as flat as it used to be. We have to chose our shots well as it is a two paced wicket," Patidar said at the toss.

RCB head into the contest with an unchanged side from their win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. RR, on the other hand, have gone in with the extra pace option in the form of Fazalhaq Farooqi as Maheesh Theekshana sits out.

Edited by Gokul Nair
