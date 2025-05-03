Sunil Gavaskar makes massive claim on RCB’s chances of winning the trophy in IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar made a massive statement about the chances of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning IPL 2025. Although he acknowledged Mumbai Indians' surge, Gavaskar feels Bengaluru are well and truly favourites to clinch the title.

Unlike the previous seasons, RCB has looked like a collective force this year. Virat Kohli, their former skipper, has made a massive difference due to his form with the bat, aggregating 443 runs so far, and every facet has come together to make them a formidable force.

When asked which team he feels will clinch the trophy this year, Gavaskar spoke about Bengaluru and stated, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They’ve batted well and fielded superbly too. Mumbai Indians are close, but they’ve only just started their surge. The question is whether they can maintain it, as they have three tough matches coming up against top teams. How they carry that momentum will be key. But yes, RCB are definitely the title favourites."

Captained by Rajat Patidar, who is leading for the first time in IPL, the Bengaluru-based franchise has earned the distinct record of becoming the first team to win all their six away games in a season. The decorated franchise struggled initially at home, losing three matches on the trot, and defeated the Rajasthan Royals to register its first win as hosts.

RCB to face the Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Credits: RCB X)

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise's next assignment is against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, who became the first team to go out of playoff contention in IPL 2025. Bengaluru had defeated the five-time champions earlier in the season at the Chepauk and will back themselves to repeat that result, given their form.

The Super Kings are coming off a four-wicket loss to the Punjab Kings, and it came despite scoring 190 runs, led by Sam Curran's 88. Despite languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Super Kings could be a threat to the rest of the teams ahead of their remaining matches.

