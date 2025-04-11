Sunil Narine castles struggling Rahul Tripathi to end his sluggish knock for 16 off 22 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ace all-rounder Sunil Narine got rid of Rahul Tripathi in their IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Friday, April 11. The off-spinner ended Tripathi's forgetful knock of 16, where he faced 22 deliveries. With his scalp, Narine reduced CSK to 65/4.

The dismissal came in the 11th over of CSK’s innings. Narine bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off that turned in after landing. Tripathi didn’t anticipate the turn and tried to make room and play it towards the offside. The ball entered the bat and pad gap before crashing into the off stump.

This was yet another poor outing from Rahul Tripathi after returning with scores of 2, 5, and 23 in his previous three outings for CSK this season.

On the other hand, Narine bagged his third wicket of the IPL 2025 season after going wicketless against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game. In the match, he also eclipsed Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) to enter the top five list of wicket-takers in the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal has the most scalps (206 in 164 games). No other bowler has 200 or more wickets.

KKR are dominating CSK in the IPL 2025 match

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are dominating CSK in their IPL 2025 match on Friday. The top four failed to deliver, with Vijay Shankar top scoring with 29 runs off 21 balls. The right-handed batter survived two catch drops before he ran out of luck. Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway were the other two batters who reached double digits. Rachin Ravindra and Ravichandran Ashwin perished for single-digit scores. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja departed for a two-ball duck. Like Jadeja, Impact player Deepak Hooda continued his horrible run with a four-ball duck.

At the time of writing, CSK were 72/7 after 14.2 overs, with Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni at the crease.

The Super Kings have lost four games on the trot. They have managed a single win this season, which came against the Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, the Knight Riders have two wins in five games.

