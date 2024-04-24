"Sunil said he stays up at night and sleeps in the day" - Wasim Akram discloses bizarre schedule of Narine and Russell during IPL

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Wasim Akram has shared a never-heard-before tale about Sunil Narine while appeaing on Sportskeeda Cricket's Match Ki Baat show.

Akram disclosed that Narine and his KKR teammate Andre Russell do not adapt to the Indian time zone during the IPL. Instead, they live as per the West Indies time zone, therefore sleeping in the day in India and staying up the entire night.

There is almost 12 hours difference in the time zones of India and the Caribbean islands. While IPL goes on for two-three months, Narine and Russell do not change the schedule.

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Cricket's Match Ki Baat, Akram stated that he once had breakfast with Narine, who came to the table with swollen eyes.

Akram recalled:

"When I was a part of KKR, I would wake up early for breakfast. Sunil Narine came for breakfast with swollen eyes. I asked him, 'Hey mate! What's happening?' I tried for a West Indies accent, but it did not come out that way. It sounded like British or Aussie accent (laughs).

"So, yeah, I asked him why he looked tired. He said I haven't slept. I said what do you mean I haven't slept. He said I am on West Indies time. I asked him to explain. Sunil said he stays up at night and sleeps in the day. Even Andre Russell, I think he does the same thing. These guys sleep in the day during IPL and stay up whole night," he added.

Akram concluded by joking that the reason why Russell and Narine perform so well in the league is because they are fresh and ready to go in the night for the matches.

"He does not even talk to anyone" - Wasim Akram recalls working with Sunil Narine in IPL

During the same show, Wasim Akram reflected on Sunil Narine's transition from a specialist bowler to a dangerous all-rounder in the IPL. Akram credited the KKR team management for believing in Narine's batting skills, which has resulted in his success as an all-rounder.

"People would consider Sunil Narine as a specialist bowler, but he is among the top run-getters right now in IPL, which is the top league. I believe the management, the coach and even Gautam would have given him a lot of confidence," Wasim Akram said.

Expand Tweet

Akram further mentioned that although Narine is a destructive batter on the field, he is a silent guy in life off the field.

"He is a quiet person, at times too much quiet, like he does not even talk to anyone. That's what Sunil Narine is," Wasim Akram concluded.

Narine has played a major role in KKR's success this season. KKR own the second spot in the standings with five victories from seven matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️