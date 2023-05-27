"Sunil Shetty wants to know his location" - Fans react hilariously as Twitter users claim KL Rahul spotted at a strip club in London

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was recently in England for thigh surgery. This came after the right-handed batter got injured while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 1.

Rahul is now spending quality time with his wife, Athiya Shetty, during his recovery period and has shared pictures with his better half post-surgery in the UK.

On Saturday, May 27, several Twitter users shared an Instagram video claiming that the Karnataka batter was allegedly spotted at a strip club, Luxx, in London. However, it can’t be confirmed whether it was Rahul or someone who apparently looked like him.

"Sunil Shetty wants to know his location."

That's his personal life. He hasn't done anything illegal. Chill out. Let him blow off some steam.



#KLRahul I don't get what's the big deal with KL Rahul being spotted at a strip club.That's his personal life. He hasn't done anything illegal. Chill out. Let him blow off some steam. I don't get what's the big deal with KL Rahul being spotted at a strip club.That's his personal life. He hasn't done anything illegal. Chill out. Let him blow off some steam.#KLRahul

KL Rahul ruled out of ICC WTC final

KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the IPL 2023 mid-season, has also been sidelined for the ICC World Test Championship final between India and England. It is scheduled to take place at the Oval in London, beginning June 7. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has replaced Rahul in India's squad for the ICC’s marquee event.

BCCI’s latest update on Rahul:

“He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul’s replacement.”

Following his surgery, Rahul will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is likely to regain full fitness ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

