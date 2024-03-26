SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL 2024 participation further delayed

SunRisers Hyderabad will be without all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024 for one more week as he'll consult overseas doctors for his left heel pain. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the 26-year-old played in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh with pain.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)'s medical staff understands that the musculoskeletal apparatus in his left heel has become worn, causing the pain. Hence, the board has asked the spin-bowling all-rounder to consult specialists and he is likely to fly out of Sri Lanka next week. Should the condition emerge as serious, Hasaranga's IPL participation could be further delayed.

The Sri Lanka's T20 captain had an outstanding season in IPL 2022 when he plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took 26 wickets and maintained an economy rate of 7.54. The SunRisers pouched him for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

SunRisers Hyderabad go down to against Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs in 1st IPL 2024 game

SRH vs KKR. (Image Credits: Twitter)

As far as SuRisers' IPL 2024 goes, their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a thriller on Saturday, March 23. The Orange Army fell four runs short of the target.

After Pat Cummins sent the two-time champions into bat, Andre Russell hammered 64 to set the SunRisers 209 for victory.

The 2016 champions were behind the game for the most part, but Heinrich Klaasen, along with the likes of Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed dug deep. But with 13 required off the final over, both Shahbaz and Klaasen fell to Harshit Rana. Cummins strode out with a boundary required off one ball to force a super over, but the 30-year-old couldn't do it.

They will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27. Mumbai Indians are also coming off a six-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans as both teams are searching for their first points.