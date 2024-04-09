SunRisers Hyderabad announce replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga for remainder of IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have called upon Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as replcement for the injured all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for their remaining matches of IPL 2024. The leg-spinner, hailing from Sri Lanka, will join the Orange Army for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Hasaranga fetched INR 1.5 crore from the Hyderabad-based franchise during the auction held in Dubai last year. However, the Sri Lankan cricketer will miss all the matches due to a heel injury. The 26-year-old never made it to India for the lucrative tournament and is now looking to regain fitness for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2.

Viyaskanth, also a leg-spinner like Hasaranga, has played only one T20I for Sri Lanka thus far, making his first international appearance during the Asian Games 2023. In 33 T20s, the 22-year-old has managed 42 scalps at an average of 18.78 alongside an economy rate of 6.76.

SunRisers Hyderabad to face Punjab Kings on Tuesday in an away game

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday as they look to stretch their winning run. Led by Pat Cummins, who fetched an enormous INR 20.25 crore, Hyderabad have held their own in IPL 2024.

The SunRisers opened their campaign with a spirited four-run loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In their next match, Cummins' men amassed the highest total in IPL history, hammering 277 against the Mumbai Indians, and won by 31 runs.

A convincing loss came in the following match to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, but equally comprehensive was their victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad.

The Orange Army will now look to Vijaykanth Viyaskanth to add more value to their bowling line up. Punjab Kings are also coming off a win; hence, it will be a formidable challenge for SRH.