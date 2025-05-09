SunRisers Hyderabad announce SRH vs KKR ticket refund after IPL 2025 suspended for a week

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced that ticket refunds will be issued for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspending the IPL 2025 season for a week. Following this development, SRH confirmed via their official X account that refunds would be provided for the canceled fixture.

Meanwhile, the 2016 IPL champions, SunRisers Hyderabad, were enduring a disappointing season and had already been eliminated from playoff contention. They had played 11 matches, winning just three, losing seven, and with one match ending in no result.

With only seven points on the board, they were placed eighth in the standings—far from replicating their impressive IPL 2024 campaign, where they finished as runners-up after a defeat to KKR in the final.

A look at SRH’s top performers in IPL 2025

While SunRisers Hyderabad have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far, a few of their players have displayed moments of brilliance in select matches. After 11 games, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as their top run-scorer, accumulating 314 runs at an average of 31.40 and an impressive strike rate of 180.45, including one fifty and a century.

His standout performance came against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament—an explosive 141 off just 55 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and 10 sixes.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel emerged as Hyderabad’s top wicket-taker after 11 games. The Indian pacer claimed 14 wickets in 10 matches, with an average of 22.92, a strike rate of 14.57, and an economy rate of 9.44.

His standout performance came in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he finished with impressive figures of 4/28 in his four-over spell.

