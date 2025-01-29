Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians among IPL teams in the fray for purchasing The Hundred teams from ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will begin the process of selling teams from the Hundred on Thursday, January 30, as per Cricbuzz. While it was expected for most Indian Premier League team owners to queue up in front of the ECB's offices to purchase these teams, currently, only four are left in the race to do so.

A lot of excitement has been generated by this sale, with the Surrey county-run and London-based side Oval Invincibles to go first. Delhi Capitals have partnered with Hampshire-based Southern Brave, and Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are in the running for the remaining seven sides.

The report also stated that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders were keen on bidding earlier, but have now withdrawn from the race. The board is likely to conduct a phased sale of the teams, inviting either sealed bids from interested parties or conducting an e-auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad linked with purchasing Northern Superchargers

The ECB will allow potential investors to stay in the fray even if they are unable to get teams in the initial rounds. It is interesting to note that the board is only allowing 49 per cent of the stake in each team, with complete ownership falling upon the investors only if the county in charge divests its 51 per cent as well.

Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire are the teams that compete in the Hundred. The report states that the ECB will take up the case of Birmingham after the Invincibles' sale has materialised.

The GMR Group, which owns Hampshire County Cricket Club, will most likely take over the Brave, unless another investor comes in and wishes to take up all 100 per cent of the stakes. Sunrisers Hyderabad are strongly linked to purchasing Northern Superchargers from Yorkshire.

