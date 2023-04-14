Sunrisers Hyderabad recruit Harry Brook becomes the first centurion of IPL 2023

England's young batter Harry Brook became the first batter to score a hundred in IPL 2023 as he broke his run of low scores and justified his hefty price tag of INR 13.25 crores. The 24-year-old reached the elusive milestone in the final over of the day with a single down the ground off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

Brook, who came in as one of the most anticipated players of the marquee edition, started his tournament with 13, 3, and 13 and faced criticism. However, the Yorkshire batter has bounced back in style with an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, laced with 12 fours and three sixes. As a result, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have also amassed the highest total of the season with 228-4.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



First in IPL for Harry Brook



What an incredible knock this has been



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-19



#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑Firstin IPL for Harry BrookWhat an incredible knock this has beenFollow the match 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💯First 💯 in IPL for Harry Brook 🙌What an incredible knock this has been 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-19#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH https://t.co/DGWDjSQMbo

Along with Brook, skipper Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma also shone as the former smashed 50 off 26 balls. Markram shared a 72-run stand with the Englishman, who added as many with Sharma. Andre Russell proved to be the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2.1-0-22-3. Keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen stayed unbeaten at 16 off six deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum.

"Wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage" - Harry Brook

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following his maiden IPL ton, the youngster admitted his struggles against spin; hence, he let the other batters do the hitting against them by playing it safe. The right-hander revealed that his girlfriend has accompanied him here and feels his family will be over the moon.

He said in the mid-innings break:

"I’ve had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do."

"My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I’m sure they’ll all be very happy for me."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Harry Brook starred with a mighty TON as / on the board



The chase coming up !



Scorecard bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-19



#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH Innings Break!Harry Brook starred with a mighty TON as #SRH post a mammothon the boardThe chase coming upScorecard Innings Break!Harry Brook starred with a mighty TON as #SRH post a mammoth 2️⃣2️⃣8️⃣/4️⃣ on the board 💪 💪The chase coming up 🔜! 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-19#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH https://t.co/JEg9o9eKVO

The 2016 champions lost their first two games before opening their account against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Poll : 0 votes