Sunrisers Hyderabad sign South Africa pacer in place of injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named South Africa's Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for the injured pacer Brydon Carse ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Englishman sustained an injury during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign after featuring in the group stage against Australia, and was ruled out of the tournament.

Carse was struggling with a left toe issue, and was replaced by Rehan Ahmed for the remaining matches. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had mentioned in their statement that the right-arm pacer would return to London for rehabilitation, but the extent of the injury was not revealed.

The setback could keep him out for a while as SRH named a replacement quite swiftly. The Proteas star featured in South Africa's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, where they made it to the semi-finals, before being eliminated by New Zealand.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Carse is ruled out of the TATA IPL 2025 due to an injury and his replacement Mulder, who is an all-rounder, will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh," a statement by IPL read.

Wiaan Mulder has been a part of South Africa's white-ball setup for a while now. His all-round ability gives balance and batting depth, two particular issues that the national team have been struggling with for a while now.

He was part of the playing XI in the tri-series as well as all matches for South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He picked up figures of 3/25 in the Proteas' group stage win over England in Karachi, and is the fourth leading wicket-taker among seamers in the tournament.

Wiaan Mulder has played 128 T20s ahead of his maiden IPL stint

The 27-year-old last played T20 cricket during the SA20 2025. He was with the Durban's Super Giants that endured a horrible season, finishing last on the table after playing the final the previous year. Wiaan Mulder scored 145 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 118.85, and took one wicket.

Overall, he has played 128 T20 matches, recording 2172 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 132.92. He has also taken 67 wickets with an economy of 8.53.

Interestingly, Mulder was part of the San Francisco Unicorns with SRH skipper Pat Cummins who made it to the final of the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC).

