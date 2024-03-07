Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024, resembles 2-time SA20 champion's kit

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season on Thursday (March 7). They have changed the design of their outfit from the last few years, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes after last position finish last season.

They stuck to their orange and black threads but designed it similarly to the highly successful Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) team from the SA20 league. SEC side, led by Aiden Markram, won both the editions of the SA20 league in 2023 and 2024.

SRH gave their ardent fans a look at their new jersey by sharing a photo through their official Instagram handle. SRH's most successful bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was seen sporting the latest jersey.

"Ready to unleash the fiery heat of Hyderabad 🔥 Our 🆕 blazing armour for #IPL2024 🧡 #PlayWithFire."

Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 23 with a clash vs KKR

After finishing at the bottom of the points table last term, SRH management decided to replace their captain, Aiden Markram, with Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins.

They brought the Australian at the auction by shelling out a massive sum of INR 20.50 crore. It will be interesting to see if the leadership change will work for Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

Here is the full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 23, 2024 (Saturday): Kolkata Knight Riders vs SRH at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 7.30pm IST

March 27, 2024 (Wednesday): SRH vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST

March 31, 2024 (Sunday): Gujarat Titans vs SRH at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, 3.30pm IST

April 5, 2024 (Friday): SRH vs Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST

