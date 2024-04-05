Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and CSK's last matches in IPL 2024

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

The two teams have locked horns 19 times in the IPL, with CSK leading the head-to-head battle 14-5. In their last meeting, the Super Kings beat Sunrisers by seven wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium last year.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers posted 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma top scored with 34 runs off 26 balls. Abhishek Tripathi also chipped in with a run-a-ball 21.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/22, while Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Maheesh Theekshana bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, CSK achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a flying start by sharing an 87-run partnership for the first wicket.

Conway stayed unbeaten on 77 off 57, with the help of one six and 12 boundaries. Gaikwad also chipped in with 35 off 30, including two boundaries. Mayank Markande bagged two wickets for SRH.

Watch the highlights below:

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their last IPL clash in Vizag on March 31.

Batting first, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat, sharing a 93-run stand for the opening wicket. Warner scored 51 off 35 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and five boundaries. Shaw also slammed 43 off 27, including two sixes and as many boundaries.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then continued the carnage, hitting 51 off 32, with the help of three sixes and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for CSK, finishing with figures of 3/31. He also took a stunning catch to dismiss Warner. Ravindra Jadeja and Mustafizur Rahman also shared one wicket each.

In response, the Super Kings managed 171/6 but MS Dhoni stole the show with the bat despite his team losing the game. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16, smashing three sixes and four boundaries as a treat to his fans clad in yellow.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (45 off 30) and Daryl Mitchell (34 off 26) showed some fight after the openers departed cheaply. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube too chipped in with 21 (17) and 18 (17), respectively.

Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for DC, returning with figures of 3/21, while Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets.

Watch the highlights below:

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in the ongoing IPL on March 31.

Batting first, Sunrisers put up 162/8 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with 29 (14), 29 (20) and 22 (20), respectively.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT bowlers by finishing with figures of 3/25, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller scored 45 (36) and 44*(27), respectively. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha contributed 36 (28) and 25 (13), respectively.

SRH Skipper Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande picked up one wicket each for Sunrisers.