SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. The two teams have locked horns four times, with the Super Giants leading the SunRisers 3-1 in head-to-head record. However, SRH won the one-sided game by 10 wickets during their last meeting in match 57 of IPL 2024.

Ad

Asked to bat first, LSG put up 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The Super Giants got off to a poor start as Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis perished for single-digit scores, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 21/2. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya chipped in 29 (33) and 24 (21), respectively, to recover the team from an early scare.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then stayed unbeaten on 55 (30) and 48 (26) to take the team to a fighting total. The duo shared an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Ad

Trending

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for SRH, finishing with economical figures of 2/12 in his four overs. Skipper Pat Cummins also bagged one wicket.

In response, the SunRisers openers achieved the target with 10.2 overs to spare. Travis Head top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 30 balls with the help of eight sixes and as many boundaries. Abhishek Sharma also struck 75* off 28, hitting six maximums and eight boundaries. The duo shared an unbeaten 167-run partnership off just 58 deliveries.

Ad

This match led to the beginning of the fallout between the then-LSG captain, KL Rahul, and owner Sanjiv Goenka.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

SRH’s scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs as they began their IPL 2025 campaign in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the SunRisers posted the second-highest total in IPL history, falling short of their highest total record (287 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in the T20 league. They posted 286/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 106 runs off 47 balls, hitting six maximums and 11 boundaries, giving the best possible reply to his critics on his SRH debut. This was also his maiden IPL century.

Earlier, Travis Head also smacked 67 off 31 deliveries to provide a promising start. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klassen struck 30 (15) and 34 (14), respectively.

Ad

Tushar Deshpande was the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, returning with figures of 3/44, while Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard

In response, RR managed 242/6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in-captain Riyan Parag departed for single-digit scores. Nitish Rana soon walked back for 11 off eight.

Ad

However, regular skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel put in a fighting effort with the bat, scoring 66 (37) and 70 (35), respectively. The duo shared a 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey also chipped in with 42 (23) and 34* (11), respectively.

Simrajeet Singh and Harshal Patel starred with the ball, bagging two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Adam Zampa also scalped one each.

SRH vs RR 2025 scorecard.

LSG’s scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one wicket in their opening match of IPL 2025 in Vizag on Monday, March 24.

Ad

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 209/8 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh put on a show with the bat, smashing 75 (30) and 72 (36), respectively. The duo together smashed 13 sixes and 12 boundaries to leave the Capitals’ bowlers in disarray. They shared an 87-run partnership to help the team recover after Aiden Markram departed cheaply.

DC bowlers then produced a brilliant fightback. Mitchell Starc returned with figures of 3/42, while Kuldeep Yadav was economical with stunning figures of 2/20. Meanwhile, David Miller stayed unbeaten on 27 off 19 to take the Super Giants over 200.

Ad

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

Chasing 210, Delhi achieved the target with three balls to spare. The Axar Patel side, though, was reduced to 7/3 in the run chase. With a double strike, Shardul Thakur announced his comeback after being picked as a replacement for Mohsin Khan (injured).

Ad

Faf du Plessis, Axar, and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship with 29 (18), 22 (11), and 34 (22), respectively. Ashutosh Sharma stayed unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls, hitting five maximums and as many boundaries to take the team over the line. He was ably supported by Vipraj Nigam, who smashed a quickfire 39 off 15.

DC vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each for the Super Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback