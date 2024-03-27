Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and MI’s last matches in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, March 27.

The two teams have locked horns 21 times in the IPL. Mumbai hold the edge with 12 wins, while Hyderabad have managed to win nine games. The two teams had last met in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at Wankhede Stadium last year, where MI emerged victorious by eight wickets.

SRH put up 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma provided a sensational start for the Sunrisers by sharing a 140-run partnership for the opening stand.

Agarwal top scored, with 83 runs off 46 balls, including four sixes and eight boundaries. Sharma hit 69 off 47 deliveries in an innings filled with two sixes and nine boundaries.

Akash Madhwal starred with the ball for MI, returning with exceptional figures of 4/37, while Chris Jordan bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, Mumbai chased down the target with two overs to spare. Cameron Green stayed unbeaten on 100 off 47 balls, hitting eight sixes and as many boundaries.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 56 (37) and 25*(16), respectively. Rohit and Green shared a 128-run partnership for the second wicket after Ishan Kishan fell early.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Dagar picked up one wicket apiece for SRH.

SRH’s scorecard from their last IPL game

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens during their last IPL game on March 23.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 208/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunrisers got a perfect start by reducing KKR to 51/4 but Andre Russell and Phil Salt delivered with the bat to put KKR above 200-plus score.

Russell top scored, with 64 off 25 in an innings laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. Salt smashed 54 off 40 with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries.

Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 35 (17) and 23 (15), respectively.

T Natarajan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers, finishing with figures of 3/32, while Mayank Markande bagged two wickets.

In response, SRH managed 204/7 as skipper Pat Cummins failed to smash a six off the last ball. Heinrich Klaasen played his part, scoring 63 off 29 balls, including eight sixes but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Meanwhile, openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma contributed 32 (21) and 32 (19), respectively.

Harshit Rana emerged as the pick of the KKR bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 3/33, while Andre Russell bagged two wickets.

MI’s scorecard from their last IPL game

Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans by six runs in a last-over thriller in their last IPL game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

The Shubman Gill-led GT put up 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan starred with the ball, scoring 45 off 39, including one six and three boundaries.

Gill, Rahul Tewatia and Wriddhiman Saha also chipped in with 31 (22), 22 (15) and 19 (15), respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with economical figures of 3/14, while Gerald Coetzee bagged two wickets.

In response, Mumbai managed to score 162/9. The Titans got off to a great start as Ishan Kishan departed for a duck.

Rohit Sharma, however, stood tall, scoring 43 off 29 with the help of one six and seven boundaries. The Indian captain also shared a 77-run partnership with Dewald Brevis (46 off 38) for the third wicket.

Tim David and Hardik Pandya scored 11 (10) and 11 (4), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets apiece for GT.