"Super thanks for all the Yellove memories" - CSK's heartfelt post for unsold Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has been a pillar of strength for the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have come up with a heartfelt post for their beloved 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina. The southpaw, who is also fondly followed by fans of other franchises for his sportsmanship, has been a pillar of strength for the Men in Yellow since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Having released the prolific batter ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, it was widely expected that the four-time winners would bid for him. CSK have consistently tried to buy back as many players as possible during auctions over the years.

However, much to the disappointment of CSK fans, Suresh Raina remained unsold at the mega auction. Chennai showed no interest in bidding for their former player, and neither did any other franchise.

Here is Chennai Super Kings' heartfelt post as Raina's long association with the franchise comes to an end:

Suresh Raina's consistency with the bat in the IPL is second to none

At 35, Raina still has at least two to three years of competitive cricket left in him. Known as Mr. IPL for his consistency with the bat across several seasons of the cash-rich league, the left-handed batter is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history with 5528 runs in 205 matches.

Only in four editions has Suresh Raina failed to score above 400 runs in a season - 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021 (he didn't feature in 2020 IPL). Age, poor outing with the bat last season (160 runs in 12 matches) and no participation in domestic cricket might have contributed to Raina going unsold this year.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, form, age and auction status cannot take away Raina's legacy in the IPL. His absence from this edition will not just be a heartbreak for Chennai fans but for every passionate IPL fan. It might be hard to digest the fact, but we must accept that every good thing comes to an end.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava