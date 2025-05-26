Suryakumar Yadav breaks massive Sachin Tendulkar record during his knock of 57 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav became the leading run-scorer for the side in a single edition of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to break this massive record.

Ad

Sachin Tendulkar had scored 618 runs during the 2010 IPL season while playing for MI. He had an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61 with five half-centuries. Tendulkar was also the 'Orange Cap' winner that season.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in top form with the bat in the IPL 2025 season, scored a brilliant half-century in their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He scored 57 runs off 39 balls, hitting six boundaries and two maximums at a strike-rate of 146.15.

Ad

Trending

With this knock, he broke Tendulkar's record which was untouched from the 2010 season, after 15 years, to become the highest run-getter for MI in a single IPL season.

Suryakumar now has 638 runs from 14 games this season at an average of 79.75 and a strike-rate of 169.23 with five half-centuries. He had come close to breaking Tendulkar's record in 2023, where he ended up with 605 runs but fell marginally short.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant form has been vital to MI's playoffs qualification in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form with the bat this year. He has scored 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68*, 40*, 54, 48*, 35, 73*, and 57 in his last 14 matches in the IPL and has been a consistent scorer this season.

MI had lost four out of their first five matches this season but made an exceptional turnaround to win six games in a row. The star batter has played a massive role in the turnaround as they also qualified for the playoffs, becoming the fourth team to seal their spot.

As the side aims for their sixth IPL trophy, his form with the bat will be crucial as they will want him to continue scoring the same way he has throughout the season in the playoffs as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More