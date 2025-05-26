Suryakumar Yadav breaks massive Sachin Tendulkar record during his knock of 57 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav became the leading run-scorer for the side in a single edition of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to break this massive record.
Sachin Tendulkar had scored 618 runs during the 2010 IPL season while playing for MI. He had an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61 with five half-centuries. Tendulkar was also the 'Orange Cap' winner that season.
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in top form with the bat in the IPL 2025 season, scored a brilliant half-century in their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He scored 57 runs off 39 balls, hitting six boundaries and two maximums at a strike-rate of 146.15.
With this knock, he broke Tendulkar's record which was untouched from the 2010 season, after 15 years, to become the highest run-getter for MI in a single IPL season.
Suryakumar now has 638 runs from 14 games this season at an average of 79.75 and a strike-rate of 169.23 with five half-centuries. He had come close to breaking Tendulkar's record in 2023, where he ended up with 605 runs but fell marginally short.
Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant form has been vital to MI's playoffs qualification in IPL 2025
Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form with the bat this year. He has scored 29, 48, 27*, 67, 28, 40, 26, 68*, 40*, 54, 48*, 35, 73*, and 57 in his last 14 matches in the IPL and has been a consistent scorer this season.
MI had lost four out of their first five matches this season but made an exceptional turnaround to win six games in a row. The star batter has played a massive role in the turnaround as they also qualified for the playoffs, becoming the fourth team to seal their spot.
As the side aims for their sixth IPL trophy, his form with the bat will be crucial as they will want him to continue scoring the same way he has throughout the season in the playoffs as well.
