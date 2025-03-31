Suryakumar Yadav finishes MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match in style with a sensational six [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav finished the IPL 2025 match in style with a magnificent six against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (March 31). MI bagged their first win of the season by beating the defending champions by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, KKR got bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs, following a flop show from their batting unit. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for them on the disappointing day with 26 (16). Ashwani Kumar starred for MI with the ball in his debut match, picking up four wickets.

MI then raced to 121/2 in 12.5 overs to notch up a comprehensive win. Suryakumar Yadav played a blazing cameo of 27* (9) and hit the winning runs, a six to help the Mumbai franchise start with a win at their home venue.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the match-winning moments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Very satisfying to win at home" - MI captain Hardik Pandya after beating KKR in IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya expressed satisfaction after a clinical performance from his team against KKR. Reflecting on the victory, Pandya said:

"Very satisfying to win at home. The way we did it as a group couldn't be more happy. It is always a challenge picking a guy here and there. We are very sorted with the guys whom we are backing. We backed Ashwani and were very happy for him. It is all about the scouts. MI scouts have gone there and picked them."

Ad

He continued:

"We played a practice game, and he had a different action and had some late swings. The way he took the wicket of Russell was very crucial. Also, Quinton's catch which he took was terrific to watch. If it goes my way, it looks good, but the team we have is a good blend of experience and youth. It is just an early start, but it is a great sign for everyone to chip in and get some confidence to kick off our tournament."

MI will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 on Friday (April 4) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback