Suryakumar Yadav floored after being hit on helmet by Prasidh Krishna's short ball in GT vs MI match of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna during the IPL 2025 clash between the two sides in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The incident took place in the 14th over of MI's run chase.

On the first ball of the over, Prasidh bowled a short-pitched slower ball. Suryakumar attempted to play the scoop shot. However, the ball took the top edge of his bat and hit the grill of his helmet.

Suryakumar fell to the ground after copping the blow. You can watch the video of the ball below:

Mohammed Siraj ran towards Suryakumar Yadav to check on him soon after he fell down. Thankfully, the helmet prevented any serious damage, and he got up and continued his innings.

Suryakumar Yadav perished to Prasidh Krishna in the 16th over

Mumbai needed to chase down a 197-run target in the encounter. Suryakumar Yadav was the top performer with the bat for his side, scoring 48 runs off 28 deliveries.

He narrowly missed out on a half-century after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on the final ball of the 16th over. It was a slower delivery and the swashbuckling batter looked to play an attacking shot.

Suryakumar couldn't get the desired connection as the ball hit on the toe-end of the bat and was caught by Shubman Gill at long-off. MI ultimately finished at 160/6, suffering a 36-run defeat.

Prasidh was the pick of the GT bowlers in the contest, registering impressive figures of 4-0-18-2. Mohammed Siraj also picked up two crucial wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Sai Kishore claimed one scalp each.

With the bat, GT's opener played an important role. Sai Sudharsan was their highest-run getter with a 63-run knock off 41 balls, playing a key role in the Gujarat-based side's maiden win of the season.

GT have now climbed to third place on the IPL 2025 points table with two points from as many outings. MI, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark after two fixtures and are languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings.

