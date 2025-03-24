Suryakumar Yadav gives hilarious reaction to Vignesh Puthur thanking him after CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious reaction when debutant Vignesh Puthur thanked him for his collected nature on the field. The 34-year-old was named captain of the side for the opening match as Hardik Pandya carried his one-match ban from the last game of the 2024 season against Lucknow Super Giants.

24-year-old Vignesh Puthur came into the team as an impact substitute, replacing Rohit Sharma. The young leg-break bowler spun a web around the Chennai batters, picking up three wickets in his first three overs. He ended the night with a spell of 3/32 to his name and as the top wicket-taker for MI in the match.

Receiving the honor of the Best Bowler of the match in the MI dressing room, Puthur thanked the team and said:

"I want to thank the MI franchise for giving me the opportunity to play in this match. I never thought in my life I would play with these players. I am very happy. Team, we could've won. Thank you so much and especially our captain, Surya Bhai, was very supportive. That is why I never felt that much pressure. Thanks to all my teammates for supporting me"

Surya playfully gestured at Puthur to stop praising him in the video. Take a look at the moment below:

Vignesh Puthur's bowling efforts go in vain as CSK beat MI by four wickets to win their IPL 2025 opener

Batting first, Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals in the game and were limited to 155/9 in their 20 overs. Tilak Varma (31 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 26), and Deepak Chahar (28 of 15) were the only batters for MI to score more than 20.

Half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 45) ensured they got home and won the game by four wickets. The two will square off again, with MI taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 20.

