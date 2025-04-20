Suryakumar Yadav hits a six off Matheesha Pathirana as MI hammer CSK by 9 wickets in IPL 2025 one-sided game [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav finished things off in style as his side beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match. Wankhede Stadium hosted the clash on Sunday, April 20.
The 34-year-old smashed back-to-back sixes against Matheesha Pathirana to take his team over the line as they completed a hat-trick of victories. With maximums over extra cover and long-off, the right-handed batter ensured Mumbai won the game with 26 balls to spare, boosting their net run rate (NRR).
Chasing 177, MI achieved the target in 15.4 overs. Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 226.67, including five maximums and six boundaries. During his knock, he shared an unbeaten 114-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (76 off 45) for the second wicket.
With the victory, MI avenged their five-wicket loss to the Super Kings earlier this season. This was also Mumbai’s first win against CSK after losing five games in a row.
Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning shot below:
“It was a perfect situation” – Suryakumar Yadav credits coach after his exploits with the bat in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 encounter
Suryakumar Yadav credited his MI coach Mahela Jayawardena for promoting him to No. 3 against spin-heavy CSK following his quickfire 68. He also expressed his gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his tips. He said post-game (via Cricbuzz):
“As soon as the coach said you are going at number 3, I was really looking forward to bat today, it was a perfect situation and I was hitting the ball well in the nets also, I felt it is my day and just went out there and expressed myself.”
He continued:
“You can't let him (Jadeja) come out on top, he has a lot of experience and I had to be ahead of him, that's what we practiced yesterday also and happy it came off. They were playing a lot of spinners, it was important to put my hand up and tell them (team management) it is high time I go up the order.”
“It gets easier when I bat with him (Rohit). He has been a legend of this game. As soon as I went into bat there was a little bit of grip on the wicket but then he told me to just play your shots and enjoy your batting,” Yadav continued.
This was only the second instance in eight games where Suryakumar Yadav was promoted to No.3 in the batting order. He had previously returned with 40 off 28 against Delhi Capitals (DC). He will next be seen in action against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.
