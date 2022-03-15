Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 opening clash - Reports

Suryakumar Yadav will reportedly miss the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2022 opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27. The batter is yet to fully recover from a hairline fracture on his thumb that forced him to miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old is, however, expected to be fit in time for the team's second match of the campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Suryakumar Yadav was retained by the Mumbai Indians for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

A senior BCCI source privy to the developments told the PTI on condition of anonymity:

“Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair.”

The source added:

“So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board’s medical team to not risk playing the opener. I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn’t play the first game.”

The batter sustained the injury during the home series against West Indies and was ruled out of the subsequent Sri Lanka series along with Deepak Chahar. He was adjudged as the player of the series for his exploits in the 3-0 rout of the Caribbean side.

Suryakumar Yadav was undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA

Suryakumar Yadav sustained a thumb injury while attempting a catch at slips in the third T20I. He was subsequently asked to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation.

Players are required to undergo fitness tests after injury under the presence of coaches at the academy. The majority of Team India's white-ball squad were asked to report to the NCA for a 10-day fitness camp ahead of IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians boast a well-rounded squad for this season's IPL. Here is their list of players:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2022 with a day encounter against the Delhi Capitals. The match is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27 according to the IPL schedule.

