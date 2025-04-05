Suryakumar Yadav pens heartfelt note after receiving special jersey for completing century in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Senior Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav penned a heartfelt note after playing his 100th match for the franchise. He reached the milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4.

Ad

Suryakumar began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2012 before shifting base to Kolkata the next year. He plied his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders till IPL 2017 before being signed by MI the next year. Since then, he has been part of the five-time champions, making some significant contributions with the bat.

Suryakumar became the eighth player in the franchise's history to play 100 games. The other players to achieve the feat are Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ambati Rayudu.

Ad

Trending

On playing his 100th game for the MI franchise, Suryakumar Yadav was presented with a special jersey before the game with '100' written on the back.

The 34-year-old cricketer wrote a heartwarming post on social media, thanking the franchise and fans for their continued support. Suryakumar wrote via Instagram:

"Wore the MI jersey for the 100th time today. I remember the first time I wore this jersey. It was a special feeling then and it was special when I was presented the ‘Surya Dada 100’ jersey."

Ad

"It’s been an incredible journey. From making my debut under @rohitsharma45 ‘s captaincy to my return in 2018," he continued. "I would like to thank all the players & coaches with whom I shared this dressing room, Akash Bhai , Nita ma’am and @devishashetty_ who batted every innings with me from the stands."

"And of course my Paltan who gave me the Surya Dada nickname. To have it on this jersey was emotional. I wanted to mark today with a win, but we fell short. Thank you and we go again, @mumbaiindians 💙."

Ad

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has been a star performer for MI over the years. The right-handed batter has amassed 3,157 runs at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 148.91, including two centuries and 24 fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav's efforts go in vain as MI lose 3rd match in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians succumbed to their third defeat in this year's cash-rich league after going down to the Super Giants by 12 runs in Lucknow last night.

Chasing 204 runs, the visiting side lost their openers early before Naman Dhir (46) and Suryakumar Yadav produced cameos to put the team on course. However, the latter's untimely dismissal in the 17th over changed the momentum of the game. Skipper Hardik Pandya tried his best but couldn't take the team over the line, as Mumbai fell short by 12 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More