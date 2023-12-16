Suryakumar Yadav posts a broken heart emoji on Instagram after Mumbai Indians sack Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of IPL 2024

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav posted a broken heart emoji on his social media handles on Saturday morning.

Last night, MI made a significant announcement by appointing Hardik Pandya as the franchise captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. To accommodate Pandya in the position, they removed five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

MI fans have been voicing their displeasure over the decision ever since then through social media platforms. They felt the Mumbai franchise sacked a legendary IPL captain like Rohit unceremoniously.

Fans also deemed that MI disrespected the senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, who have stayed loyal to the team by giving captaincy to Hardik Pandya, a player recently traded from GT.

Amidst everything, Suryakumar Yadav shared a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story but did not mention any context. You can watch it below:

Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram story.

"It’s the end of an era"- Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra paid tribute to Rohit Sharma after his captaincy stint with Mumbai Indians came to an end. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Rohit, saying:

“Rohit Sharma was one of the finest captains - 10 years, five trophies. A very successful captain. He understands the pulse of the game and managed the team really well. He always kept team ahead of self."

He continued:

“The biggest parameter [to judge a captain is], the players who have played under you, do they want to keep playing more under you. That defines you as a captain and a player. Whoever has played under Rohit has said that he is a very good captain; I want to play under him. He gives me my space. It’s the end of an era. He is one of the modern great."

Rohit Sharma served as Mumbai Indians captain from 2013 to 2023.