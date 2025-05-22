Suryakumar Yadav’s dad gestures to paparazzi about his performance in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav's father, Ashok Kumar Yadav, gestured to paparazzi about his son's performance after the IPL 2025 match between MI and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. MI won and secured their playoff spot while ending DC's hopes. Suryakumar (73*) was the 'Player of the Match.'

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, and his father were present at the stadium for the match. While they were stepping out of the stadium after the game, the paparazzi congratulated the family members, saying that the 34-year-old batted well.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Devisha can be seen in a blue and white striped dress while the player's father was dressed in a simple collared t-shirt and pants. His father gave the paparazzi a thumbs-up as he walked away.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav slams match-winning fifty as MI seal playoff spot

Suryakumar Yadav played a magnificent innings to power the Mumbai Indians to a total of 180/5 after batting first. Courtesy of his brilliance, they plundered close to 50 runs in the last two overs, which gave them a stunning finish to the innings.

Walking in to bat at No. 4, the right-hander slammed an unbeaten 73 off just 43 balls. His stellar knock included seven boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 169.77.

Ad

Mumbai Indians then restricted Delhi Capitals to 121 all out, winning the game by 59 runs in the end. They are now fourth on the table with eight wins and 16 points from 12 matches. With this, Mumbai also became the fourth and final team to qualify for the playoffs, sealing their spot.

Suryakumar Yadav was also named 'Player of the Match'. He is their leading run-scorer this season and has been in solid form throughout. The right-hander has scored 583 runs from 13 innings at an impressive average of 72.87 and a strike-rate of 170.46. He also has four half-centuries to his name this season, with a top score of an unbeaten 73, which came in this very match against Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More