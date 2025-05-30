Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind 20-ball 33 ends as he is caught sweeping off R Sai Kishore's bowling in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav for 33 off 20 in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The right-hander tried to clear the square leg boundary, but instead swept the ball into Washington Sundar's hands in the 13th over.

The wicket came at an important time for GT as Yadav and Rohit Sharma were in full flow, punishing the bowlers to all parts of the stadium on a good batting surface.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The 34-year-old has been MI's best batter in IPL 2025. He has made 673 runs in 15 matches, playing a pivotal role in the five-time champions reaching the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma shines as MI set GT 229-run target in IPL 2025 Eliminator clash

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first in Mullanpur. The decision was vindicated by his batters. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow tore into the GT bowling attack, putting on 84 runs for the first wicket.

The latter fell for 47, but the former, who was dropped twice in the innings, marched on and brought up his fifty in 28 balls. He continued to smash the GT bowlers to all corners of the stadium as MI looked to set GT a gigantic score to chase in a must-win clash. Rohit eventually departed after scoring 81 runs off 50 balls with nine fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 162.

MI made three changes to the side that lost to Punjab Kings in their last league phase match. Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa came in for Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, and Deepak Chahar.

GT made two changes to their playing XI as Kusal Mendis and Washington Sundar came into the playing XI for Jos Buttler and Arshad Khan. MI reached 228/5 after 20 overs.

