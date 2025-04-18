  • home icon
Suryakumar Yadav teases Abhishek Sharma, hilariously checks his pockets during MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 18, 2025 02:14 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma in action for SRH against Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav teased SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma by hilariously playing around and checking his pockets. The two sides squared off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 17).

Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav share a cordial relationship, as both are part of the national T20I set-up. During the post-match presentation after scoring 141 against the Punjab Kings on April 12, Sharma thanked Suryakumar, saying he was in touch with his senior during his lean run and kept asking for suggestions. The youngster had celebrated his century by taking a note out of his pocket that read, 'This one is for Orange Army.'

During Thursday's game, Suryakumar Yadav got in the way of Abhishek Sharma and was seen joking with the opening batter by checking his pockets as the two players shared a laugh. Take a look at the video of the same below:

Fresh from a ton, Abhishek Sharma looked in fine touch, as SRH batted first and scored 162/5. The southpaw had his shots on display, blitzing his way to 40 off 28 balls. However, on the third delivery of the eighth over bowled by Hardik Pandya, he played an aerial shot and was caught by Mumbai's fielding sub, Raj Bawa.

MI chase down 163 despite a scare towards the end of their innings

Pat Cummins (in orange) shaking hands with Mitchell Santner (in blue, center) - Source: Getty
Pat Cummins (in orange) shaking hands with Mitchell Santner (in blue, center) - Source: Getty

After being asked to bat first, SRH posted 162/5 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28) played a fine hand, with a quick cameo from Aniket Verma (18 off 8) helping them put up a formidable score on board.

Contributions from Ryan Rickelton (31off 23), Will Jacks (36 off 26), Rohit Sharma (26 off 16), Hardik Pandya (21 off 9), and Tilak Varma (21 off 17) saw the hosts gun down the target in the 19th over and register their third win of the season.

Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Edited by Parag Jain
