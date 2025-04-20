Suyash Sharma strikes twice to knock over two Aussies in same over of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Suyash Sharma provided two crucial breakthroughs for his team in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The leg-spinner cleaned up two Aussies – Josh Inglish and Marcus Stoinis – in the same over to leave the hosts reeling at 114/6.

The dismissals came in the 14th over of PBKS’ innings. Suyash bowled a length ball on off and Inglish tried to make room to play it towards the offside. The 103 kmph delivery beat the outside edge to crash into the off stump. He walked back for 29 off 17 balls, comprising one six and two fours.

In the same over, he bowled a googly to Stoinis, who lunged forward but he didn’t read the delivery. The ball beat the inside edge before hitting the stumps. As a result, Stoinis perished for just one run off the two deliveries he faced.

With the double strike, Suyash Sharma returned to form, finishing with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. The 21-year-old had returned wicketless in his last two games. On the other hand, Josh Inglish failed to score big again, having returned with scores of 2 and 14 in his previous two games of IPL 2025.

RCB aiming to avenge loss to PBKS at home in IPL 2025

RCB are looking to take avenge their five-wicket loss against PBKS in a 14-over game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. They are also yet to lose an away fixture this season, having won against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will look to continue their terrific record in away fixtures.

The Royal Challengers were in command against Punjab after Rajat Patidar chose to bowl. At the time of writing, Punjab were 134/6 after 17 overs, with Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh at the crease.

Follow the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More