Suyash Sharma strikes twice to knock over two Aussies in same over of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Suyash Sharma provided two crucial breakthroughs for his team in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The leg-spinner cleaned up two Aussies – Josh Inglish and Marcus Stoinis – in the same over to leave the hosts reeling at 114/6.
The dismissals came in the 14th over of PBKS’ innings. Suyash bowled a length ball on off and Inglish tried to make room to play it towards the offside. The 103 kmph delivery beat the outside edge to crash into the off stump. He walked back for 29 off 17 balls, comprising one six and two fours.
In the same over, he bowled a googly to Stoinis, who lunged forward but he didn’t read the delivery. The ball beat the inside edge before hitting the stumps. As a result, Stoinis perished for just one run off the two deliveries he faced.
Watch the video below:
With the double strike, Suyash Sharma returned to form, finishing with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. The 21-year-old had returned wicketless in his last two games. On the other hand, Josh Inglish failed to score big again, having returned with scores of 2 and 14 in his previous two games of IPL 2025.
RCB aiming to avenge loss to PBKS at home in IPL 2025
RCB are looking to take avenge their five-wicket loss against PBKS in a 14-over game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. They are also yet to lose an away fixture this season, having won against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will look to continue their terrific record in away fixtures.
The Royal Challengers were in command against Punjab after Rajat Patidar chose to bowl. At the time of writing, Punjab were 134/6 after 17 overs, with Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh at the crease.
Follow the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
