Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will play a major role in deciding if IPL 2021 would happen in India: BCCI member

The BCCI has confirmed IPL 2021 will begin in April this year. However, the board has not finalized the venue for the tournament yet. A BCCI member has now stated the host of IPL 2021 will depend on how the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pans out in India.

A BCCI member talked to Mirror on Tuesday and revealed the IPL Governing Council had virtually met on Monday to decide the fate of IPL 2021. While the board is adamant about conducting the tournament in India, they also view the United Arab Emirates as a good back-up option.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world hard and the BCCI had to postpone IPL 2020 to September because of the fallout of the lockdown. They also had to organize the event behind closed doors for the first time in the tournament's history in the United Arab Emirates.

The upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be the biggest cricketing event in India following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The board has formed massive bio-bubbles in six cities in India for the teams participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After the group stage of the tournament, the top sides will travel to Ahmedabad and quarantine again before playing the knockout round.

Many IPL stars will play in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suresh Raina will play for Uttar Pradesh.

The 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin this Sunday. Multiple IPL stars like Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat will be in action during the competition.

Karnataka are the two-time defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a hat-trick of championship wins. You can check out all the details about the tournament here.