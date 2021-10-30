T20 World Cup 2021: “An exciting opportunity awaits us against India”- New Zealand's Todd Astle 

If there is one team that has been India’s “nemesis” in ICC events over the past one-and-a-half decades, it is New Zealand. Since the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team’s seven-wicket win over the Kiwis in the 2003 World Cup, the two sides have met each other six times in ICC tournaments with each result going New Zealand’s way.

The defeats suffered in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the inaugural World Test Championship final killed India’s silverware hopes and evinced their knockout “blues” – a trend the Men in Blue must foster no further.

By some quirk of fate, India’s survival in the current edition of the T20 World Cup depends on a New Zealand tie, yet again! It’s indeed a trial by fire as a defeat may leave either team staring at an early exit, given the composition of Group 2.

Having lost their opening matches against Pakistan, both sides will be desperate to register a win in their Super 12 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This will be their third meeting in the T20 World Cup, after 2007 and 2016.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of the “virtual knockout”, New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle spoke about the magnitude of the contest, the lessons learnt from the Pakistan game, the much-anticipated Rohit Sharma versus Trent Boult duel, and his side’s chances of bagging an ICC double in 2021.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Pakistan's night in Sharjah despite a big effort to defend with the ball. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3bet7ea Pakistan's night in Sharjah despite a big effort to defend with the ball. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3bet7ea #T20WorldCup https://t.co/OOVGiXSEeq

Q: What are your reflections on the first match against Pakistan? What could New Zealand have done better?

Astle: It’s always disappointing to lose close games, but we also did a number of things really well. Our batters fought hard on a tough surface to get a reasonable total. Pakistan held their nerve and finished off the game with some valuable middle-order contributions. In hindsight, 15 more runs to get to 150 may have been the difference, so it always comes down to small margins in T20 cricket.

Q: What was the talk in the dressing room like after the match? What did captain Kane Williamson say to the team?

Astle: [It was] Pretty short and sweet, we discussed the above points. There are a number of positives to build on. Kane said that we need to move on to the next game. An exciting opportunity awaits us against India.

Q: India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their first game. Besides, they've never won against New Zealand in T20 World Cup matches. Does that make New Zealand the favorites for Sunday's encounter?

Astle: Both us and India will be looking to bounce back after losing our first games, so it will make for exciting viewing.

Q: What are the main areas in the Indian team that the BlackCaps would look to exploit?

Astle: We all know that early wickets with the ball help stifle teams while setting as well as chasing totals, and puts more pressure at the back end of an innings. Pakistan were able to do this and then chased the total down with their openers against India. For us, it will be about adapting to the conditions and scrapping for any advantage we can get, and then being clinical where we can to try and get the result we want against India.

Q: Rohit Sharma doesn't possess a good record against left-arm seamers. How do you view the Rohit vs Trent Boult duel in that context?

Astle: It will be one of the many intriguing match-ups in a game where both sides will be determined to grab a win.

The Rohit vs Boult duel can play a decisive factor in Sunday's India-New Zealand contest. Picture Courtesy - iplt20.com

Q: New Zealand won the World Test Championship earlier this year. Do you think your team can bag an ICC double in 2021?

Astle: As a BlackCaps group, we have had a successful past few years and so it was very special to win the World Test Championship earlier this year. We are always looking for ways to improve and grow, so we will be doing all we can to make it as far as possible in this T20 World Cup.

Q: Your message to the fans back home...

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Astle: You guys are awesome. Thanks for all your support and we will be giving it our all!

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top in Sunday's India vs New Zealand game in the T20 World Cup? India New Zealand 5 votes so far