T20 World Cup 2021: "How many overs will you get Bumrah to bowl?" - Aakash Chopra on Team India not taking wickets in the powerplay

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Team India's lack of a potent seam bowler other than Jasprit Bumrah has contributed to their wicket-taking woes in the powerplay overs.

The Indian team failed to pick up a wicket in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan. Bumrah, with two scalps to his name, was India's only wicket-taker in their next clash against New Zealand with Martin Guptill's wicket coming in the powerplay.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked for the main reason behind Team India's inability to pick wickets in the powerplay. In response, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the Virat Kohli-led side's over-reliance on Bumrah:

The problem is there that we have not been able to pick wickets with the new ball. How many overs will you get Bumrah to bowl? You will get him to bowl two overs at the start, then two overs at the death, and in the middle if there is a partnership.

The former India cricketer added that the opponents also tend to play out Bumrah and attack the other Indian bowlers. Aakash Chopra explained:

"I mean Bumrah cannot bowl eight overs, he can bowl four only, and in that he cannot bowl in every stage and not too many as well. The opposing team also knows that you can play him cautiously."

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Martin Guptill’s wicket was India’s 8th Powerplay wicket in 2021. India had taken 7 Powerplay wickets in 9 matches prior to today at a bowling average of 58. Martin Guptill’s wicket was India’s 8th Powerplay wicket in 2021. India had taken 7 Powerplay wickets in 9 matches prior to today at a bowling average of 58.#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ

Team India tried Varun Chakravarthy in the powerplay overs against Pakistan and New Zealand. But with the two sides chasing relatively small targets, they could afford not to take the attack to him, which reduced his chances of getting their batters out.

"We used to go towards Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he was not picking wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been amongst the wickets

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being at his best and Deepak Chahar's non-selection have contributed to India's woes. He elaborated:

"We used to go towards Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he was not picking wickets. Deepak Chahar was there with you and was picking wickets for some time, you have dropped him and not picked him. Bhuvi's form slightly going down, Deepak Chahar not getting selected and nobody else actually coming to the fore has been an issue."

K. 🌟(Kamal) ❤🌸🌠♠ @Bollywoodventu



1. Deepak Chahar

2. Washington Sundar



And Sadly None Of The Above Mentioned Player in Our First 15...



-: Rest Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj Both Can Make Pressure On Opponents in PP not Wkt Takers.



#India India is Having Only 2 Bowlers Who Can Take Wkts in Power Play...1. Deepak Chahar2. Washington SundarAnd Sadly None Of The Above Mentioned Player in Our First 15...-: Rest Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj Both Can Make Pressure On Opponents in PP not Wkt Takers. India is Having Only 2 Bowlers Who Can Take Wkts in Power Play...1. Deepak Chahar2. Washington SundarAnd Sadly None Of The Above Mentioned Player in Our First 15...-: Rest Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj Both Can Make Pressure On Opponents in PP not Wkt Takers.#India

The renowned commentator added that while Mohammed Shami is not too penetrative with the new ball, Shardul Thakur does not get to bowl in the powerplay even for the Chennai Super Kings. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You see Mohammed Shami picking very few wickets with the new ball in any case. Shardul Thakur is not your new-ball bowler, he doesn't even bowl with the new ball for Chennai."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is debatable if the Indian selectors could have opted to go for Avesh Khan after his exploits in IPL 2021. Although the 24-year-old lacks experience at the highest level, his extra pace could have proved handy for Team India.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Avesh Khan have been part of India's World Cup squad? Yes No 4 votes so far