T20 World Cup 2021: "I know you make fun of me" - Aakash Chopra reiterates that KL Rahul is India's best T20 batter

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul's belligerent knock during Team India's smashing win in last evening's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Scotland. He reiterated that the stylish opener is India's best batter in the shortest format of the game.

Rahul smashed 50 runs off just 19 deliveries as Team India chased down the 86-run target in just six-and-a-half overs. The sublime stroke-maker smashed six fours and three sixes during his knock.

While reviewing India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra placed KL Rahul on a high pedestal. He elaborated:

"KL Rahul was exceptional the way he batted. He made 50 runs off 19 balls. He became a victim of Mark Watt but three sixes and six fours, and the way he batted. I am saying this repeatedly, I know you make fun of me - KL Rahul, without doubt, is India's best T20 batter."

The former India cricketer also praised Rohit Sharma for complementing KL Rahul to perfection. Chopra explained:

"Rohit and Rahul - both batted amazingly well. Rohit Sharma was brilliant. He also made 30 runs off 16 balls, he also hit decently. He was giving the support, of course, lost his wicket to a very good ball, it was a very good yorker that fell right on the spot. And in the end, SKY hit a six to win the encounter."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Just love watching KL Rahul bat..... Just love watching KL Rahul bat.....

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma strung together a 70-run opening partnership in just five overs to take India to the doorsteps of victory. Their knocks helped the Virat Kohli-led side to a superior tournament net run rate as compared to Afghanistan and New Zealand.

"KL Rahul has to keep playing this way" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul comes under fire for his strike rate at times

However, Aakash Chopra had a word of advice for KL Rahul and the Indian team. He observed:

"But you get learnings from these encounters. Rahul has to keep playing this way. You have to give him the freedom to play just like this. I also want steel in him, that he plays like this when the big matches come, he should not change his style."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli said "KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were fantastic with the intent tonight". Virat Kohli said "KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were fantastic with the intent tonight".

ALSO READ Article Continues below

KL Rahul has drawn some flak for being a little too circumspect at the top of the order. He has faced criticism on this count not only when he has played for Team India, but also for the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will KL Rahul finish as India's highest run-scorer in T20 WC? Yes No 0 votes so far