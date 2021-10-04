T20 World Cup 2021: "Hardik Pandya not bowling will create an imbalance in the Indian team"- Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has opined that Hardik Pandya not bowling in the ongoing IPL 2021 is a huge cause for concern for Team India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim stated that Hardik Pandya has been picked in the Indian team to perform the role of the 6th bowler. The retired cricketer went on to claim that if the Mumbai Indians star doesn't bowl then it will create an imbalance in the playing XI, just as it has done for the defending IPL champions.

"Hardik Pandya has been selected in the T20 WC squad to perform the role of a sixth bowler. Hardik not bowling will create an imbalance in the Indian team just as it has created issues for the Mumbai Indians. If he bowls even 2-3 overs in the remaining couple of matches then it will augur well for Team India," said Saba Karim.

Hardik Pandya is yet to send down a single ball in the UAE leg of the 14th season. Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene recently stated that the management is wary of pushing the Baroda cricketer to bowl as it may lead to further injury.

Nishant Sharma @Nishant6862 If Hardik Pandya is not bowling then why the hell he is included in ICC T20 World Cup squad ??

If he will not bowl then bring Shardul Thakur in place of him. If Hardik Pandya is not bowling then why the hell he is included in ICC T20 World Cup squad ??

If he will not bowl then bring Shardul Thakur in place of him. https://t.co/D92J2fcEDF

Apart from Hardik Pandya, India have picked just three seamers in their playing XI. If the Mumbai Indians all-rounder isn't available to bowl then it might create serious issues for the management.

Saba Karim on the poor form of Hardik Pandya and other Indian T20 WC squad players in the MI set-up

Suryakumar Yadav is struggling to find form for the Mumbai Indians

Apart from Hardik Pandya not bowling, the other issue that the Indian management will be sweating over is the poor form of some of their squad members in the ongoing IPL, especially Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav and Kishan have failed to light up the IPL thus far. Kishan has already lost his place in the playing XI after a string of poor outings while Suryakumar has registered 4 single-digit scores in his last five innings.

Karim stated that the form of T20 WC squad players is a huge cause for concern. But he is hopeful that the players will find some form and confidence in the remaining games.

"I was hoping that MI players who have been selected in the Indian team will perform and carry their form in the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately they haven't been able to do that. But they have few matches to get back in touch but at this point in time their form is cause of concern for India," said Karim.

Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of returning to form in the last game as he scored a 26-ball 33 on a slow track in Sharjah. Indian fans will be hoping he racks up a few more good scores in the remaining matches.

