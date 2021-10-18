T20 World Cup 2021:  "No better preparation leading into the World Cup" - Tim Southee on his experience of playing IPL 2021

New Zealand's Tim Southee, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL), believes his experience of playing the UAE leg could come in handy during the T20 World Cup 2021.

In a video shared by Blackcaps on their social media handles, the fast bowler pointed out that there could have been no better way of preparing for the ICC event than playing in the 2021 IPL. He was also hopeful of seamers doing well in the UAE.

While wickets at the three venues are known to be conducive to spin bowlers, Southee reckons that faster bowlers will play a major role in the early stages of the competition. He highlighted how pacers have done well in such conditions with the help of cutters.

Here's what he said:

"It was a great experience and no better preparation leading into the World Cup here in the same conditions we're going to be faced with, the wickets have been slightly different to what you'd usually expect in the UAE, a touch on the slow side. The seamers have actually done a reasonable job with a lot of cutters and banging away into the wickets."

Watch the full video here:

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Nau mai, haere mai Tim Southee! Hear from our leading T20I wicket taker after his first training since joining the @T20WorldCup squad following his @IPL stint with @KKRiders Nau mai, haere mai Tim Southee! Hear from our leading T20I wicket taker after his first training since joining the @T20WorldCup squad following his @IPL stint with @KKRiders. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/qjit1MbwmT

Southee stated that seamers have added a number of variations to their arsenal in modern-day cricket. Whereas earlier, they majorly relied on yorkers, slower balls and short balls.

The Kane Williamson-led side are slated to open their campaign on October 26. They will lock horns against Pakistan in their first game of the ICC event at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Tim Southee in IPL 2021

The seasoned campaigner was roped in as Pat Cummins's replacement ahead of the second phase of the 2021 IPL. The right-armer played three matches in the second leg and claimed as many wickets. He bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.91.

