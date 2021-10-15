T20 World Cup 2021: “It had to happen” - Salman Butt analyzes why picking Shardul Thakur is a smart move

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt reckons the Indian selectors have taken the correct decision by including all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Butt pointed out that Thakur has performed consistently well and has earned his place on merit.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced their final squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, replacing Axar Patel with Thakur. The latter was part of the traveling reserves earlier while Patel was in the main squad. The left-arm spinner will now be part of the stand byes along with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt backed the Indian selectors’ move. According to him, Thakur’s confidence level is at an all-time high. He stated:

“It had to happen. Shardul Thakur had to be picked for the T20 World Cup. He has been claiming wickets consistently and has been contributing with the bat as well. In England too, he performed really well. He has the momentum of performances. In the IPL, Thakur and Harshal Patel picked up wickets in almost every game. But batting gives Thakur the edge when it comes to selection.”

The 37-year-old further pointed out that India had picked too many spinners in their initial squad. He also agreed that doubts over the bowling status of Hardik Pandya played a role in Thakur’s selection. Butt added:

“India had picked too many spinners in the squad, as many as five. If three spinners can’t do the job, the fourth and fifth too will not be able to do anything. This is equivalent to playing eight batters. This move to bring in Thakur makes a lot of sense, especially considering the fact that there is no surety about Pandya’s bowling.”

Going into the IPL 2021 final on Friday, Thakur had claimed 18 wickets in 15 games at a strike rate of 18.61.

Test success in England a factor in Shardul Thakur’s selection: Salman Butt

Before the IPL, the 29-year-old impressed during the Tests in England as well in the limited opportunities that he got. Thakur scored crucial half-centuries in both innings of The Oval Test apart from claiming three big wickets.

Butt opined that the cricketer’s success in England had a role to play in his T20 World Cup selection. He explained:

“Test cricket, that too in England, is a lot tougher. The way he batted in England was really impressive. He can score at a good strike rate and is claiming at least two wickets with the ball in almost every game. The services of such an in-form player had to be utilized. His No. 1 reason for selection is his ongoing performance, then there are other add-ons.”

Thakur has played 22 T20Is so far in which he has claimed 31 wickets at a strike rate of 14.60 and an economy of 9.11.

