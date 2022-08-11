T20 World Cup 2022: "I am not 100% certain" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik's place in India's XI

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Dinesh Karthik can make Team India's playing XI at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Karthik is part of the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. However, with the return of the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to the mix, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter might not get a look-in in the starting XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the middle-order options the Indian selectors have for the upcoming World Cup. As for Karthik, the former Indian batter observed:

"Dinesh Karthik is an interesting one, neither does he wish to bat up the order nor does anyone get him to do that. Everyone has decided that he is a finisher. You feel he is doing good, but a specialist finisher at No. 6 or No. 7, questions will be asked. He can be a part of the team but coming in the XI, I am not 100% certain."

Chopra, however, acknowledged that the Royal Challengers Bangalore player has given a decent account of himself in T20I cricket and did exceptionally well in IPL 2022. He elaborated:

"He has played 15 matches since the last World Cup, scored 192 runs at an average of 21 but has a strike rate of 133. He has not done badly, it is extremely difficult to be extraordinary at that number. He had a good IPL - scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183 and an average of 55 in 16 matches."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#WIvIND Dinesh Karthik in 2022 becomes the first Indian to score 100+ T20I runs batting at No.7 or below in a calendar year. Dinesh Karthik in 2022 becomes the first Indian to score 100+ T20I runs batting at No.7 or below in a calendar year.#WIvIND

The Indian team management has persisted with Karthik as a finisher since he came back into the reckoning with his performances in IPL 2022. It would be interesting to see if he holds onto that spot in the Asia Cup as well.

"Rishabh Pant is an enigma" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant has not been at his best in T20I cricket

Speaking about Rishabh Pant, Aakash Chopra pointed out that his T20I numbers are slightly below par. He explained:

"Rishabh Pant is an enigma, he is a different player, he is destructive Pant. He has played 16 matches since the World Cup in which he has scored 293 runs, not that great, at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 133. I will go slightly underwhelming."

While acknowledging that Pant had a decent IPL 2022 and presents a much-needed left-handed option for Team India, Chopra is unsure about the youngster's place in the starting lineup. The popular commentator said:

"The IPL numbers were not bad - 340 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 152. The thing in his favor is that he is the only left-hander. So Rishabh Pant will reach there but whether he will play or not, I think it is going to be a toss-up, I really don't know."

Pant is likely to be the preferred wicketkeeper-batter in India's XI. However, the Delhi Capitals skipper will have to be a little more consistent with the bat for him to continue to retain his place in the side.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be Team India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna